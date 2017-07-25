Scomadi Scooter Festival in Whittingham

Scooter enthusiasts are invited to a two-day festival this weekend.

The Scomadi Scooter Festival will take place at Whittingham Sports and Social Club this Friday and Saturday as a two-day weekender to celebrate Preston’s own iconic Scomadi scooter brand with displays, a ride-in and music that will also help boost Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

Local scooter enthusiasts will join others from throughout the country making camp at the club, where there will be a show area, trade and food stands.

On Saturday, up to 70 scooter riders are expected to set off from Old Nell’s on the A6 at 12.30 pm to take part in a ride-in to the festival, which is being held to mark the first anniversary of the Scomadi’s launch last year.

From 7.30 pm on Friday, there will be music from The Stories and Carl Morris, while on Saturday, De Palma Dirty Reggae will start the party at 4pm and will be followed by The Transmitters and Luke Gallagher – music with a Ska/Madness or Oasis type vibe.

Tickets are £15 for entry across both nights.

Daytime entry to the weekender is from 12.30 pm on the Friday and from 10am on the Saturday and is free.

Proceeds from the event will go to Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.