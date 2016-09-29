School girl's cakes rise to the occasion during successful Macmillan coffee morning

A young girl has raised the bar for this year's World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, with more than £1,500 donated in memory of her friend who died of cancer.

Tabatha Wiggins, 11, of Walmer Bridge, organised a cake sale at St Oswald’s Parish Hall, in Longton, to honour former Kingsfold Primary School pupil George Howarth, who died in December 2014, aged just nine.

George’s parents, Jane and Mark, and sister, Claudia, of Penwortham, also attended to support the fund-raiser.

Tabatha’s mum, Catherine, said: “Jane, Mark and Claudia fully supported Tabatha to ensure the event was very successful.

“She also had a lot of assistance from family members, especially her 13-year-old sister Abigail.

“Tabatha, being a former pupil of St Oswald's school, invited lots of people from the local communities of St Oswald’s, St Teresa’s and St Mary Magdalene’s in order for the event to be spectacular to keep the memories of George alive and to raise as much money as possible for this worthy cause.

“She gathered lots of raffle prizes kindly donated from Booths, in Longton, Spar at Walmer Bridge, Foxholes restaurant, at Runshaw College, Michael Douglas hair salon in Longton, and Paul’s Farm, Leyland, in order to raise as much money as possible.

“Money raised on the day came to £1,557.04, with donations still coming in.

“To say we are very proud of both our girls would be an understatement.

“We would like to thank everybody for supporting the event and for all the hard work of close family and friends. It would not have been possible without all their efforts.”

Tabatha, a pupil at All Hallows High School, said: “I wanted to do something in memory of my friend George and my grandad, Clifford Wiggins, who died in 1991 before I was born.

“I saw the fund-raiser advertised on TV and I thought I could raise money for families who have cancer.

“I didn’t want them to suffer in the way I did with losing my friend.

“I feel really well supported and really proud of myself.

“I originally wanted to raise £1,000 but my mum and dad said they didn’t think I would raise that, so aim for £200, but when I found out I had raised more than £1,000 I was over the moon.”

George Howarth, who died in 2014

