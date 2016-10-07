Scary store’s spooky sweets

Double double toil and trouble; fire burn, and caldron bubble - ghosts and ghouls have been getting a fright after walking into a scary sweet shop’s Halloween display.

Three witches, a six foot spider and pirate skeletons have been greeting trick or treaters as they walk into Grandad Jim’s Traditional Sweet Shoppe in Chorley.

Grandad Jim's Traditional Sweet Shoppe's Halloween display in Chorley.

And despite being filled with delicious treats, the terrifying sight has been given the local children the jitters.

“People love the displays but when they bring young children in, they do get a bit wary,” said manager of the store Kat Ellison.

“We did quite a lot with our display last year and it made us really busy so we wanted to go all out this year.

“We put it up three weeks ago and we’d had loads of comments on the display. Most of the Halloween stuff is sourced locally, which we always try to do, but some of the bigger items we had to get online or from elsewhere.

Grandad Jim's Traditional Sweet Shoppe's Halloween display in Chorley.

“The witches especially are quite scary, they stir a cauldron and we put a smoke machine in there to make it more realistic. The interactive spiders get a lot of attention too.”

And with four weeks to go until Halloween, the Cleveland Street store is hoping the rest of the town joins in with their petrifying presentation.

“It would be good if other shops got involved,” Kat said. “We’re all getting together to put on Christmas displays as part of Totally Locally Chorley so hopefully we can do something for Halloween too.”

• And the LEP is looking for your best Halloween inspired ideas. Whether it be a petrifying pet, a haunting house or ferocious face paint, send your pictures to lep.newsdesk@jpress.co.uk

Grandad Jim's Traditional Sweet Shoppe's Halloween display in Chorley.

Grandad Jim's Traditional Sweet Shoppe's Halloween display in Chorley.

Grandad Jim's Traditional Sweet Shoppe's Halloween display in Chorley.