Santa and the Mayor turn out for christmas lights switch-on

THREE hundred people gathered in Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall, for the switching on of the town’s Christmas lights on Thursday.

South Ribble Mayor Linda Woollard pulled the switch, after a countdown by the crowd.

Lostock Hall Christmas lights switch-on event Lesley Smith from Sweet Sugar Dimples

After the switch-on, guests including local primary school children, sang carols around the Christmas tree accompanied by Lostock Hall Junior Band.

There was also the chance to meet Father Christmas in his grotto and buy stocking fillers, with around 600 people throughout the day visiting market stalls in Hope Terrace.

Lostock Hall Christmas lights switch-on event

Lostock Hall Christmas lights switch-on event Pretty Pups Dog Grooming

Lostock Hall Christmas lights switch-on event

Lostock Hall Christmas lights switch-on event