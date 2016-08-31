Salon is raided a day after death in family

Cruel burglars cleaned out a Leyland hair salon - just a day after a family bereavement.

The raiders even took three charity boxes from the Towngate premises.

However since the break-in a kind-hearted donor has come forward with £200 to replenish new boxes.

Shocked Debbie Austin, owner of Debbie Austin Unisex Hair Salon, was determined not to let the callous thieves win and immediately went out and bought new equipment to replace stolen items.

She was forced, though, to cancel her customers for a day.

But the burglary came at a difficult time for the family which was coming to terms with the death of her brother-in-law the night before the thieves struck.

Debbie said: “My daughter found it. They broke

in the back door with a crowbar.

“They took all my hair products, the television, I’d just had a new television put on the wall.

“They took £400 in takings, the tips box with £70 in it, three lots of charity boxes, all my hairdryers and straighteners.

“They took my combs and scissors, they even took hair brushes. All they didn’t take was the furniture.

“I had to cancel my customers for a day, I had to go out and get all new equipment on the same day.”

Debbie added: “A nice

lady gave £200 to the charities.

“She’s a customer of my husband Chris who’s a painter and decorator.”

She continued: “It’s affected me because I think they’re going to come back.

“I’m better this week, but last week I was terrible. I never thought they’d come

for a hairdresser’s.

“My bother-in-law died the night before, then you have to deal with this when you come in.”

The burglary was reported to police who are still investigating the incident.