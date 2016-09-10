Saddle up for journey with so much to offer - Julie Marshall gets on her bike to sample the delights of the Danube cycle path

Cycling 350km along the Danube cycle path sounded like a pretty daunting task for a couple of relatively inexperienced cyclists not in the first flush of youth.

We’d been assured that the route was very easy and well signposted and that, as our bags were going to be transported from hotel to hotel along the route, the daily mileage of between 50-75km should not cause us too much trouble.

The trip had been planned and the itinerary put together by Wheel2Wheel Holidays, a specialist leisure cycling holiday provider based in the UK.

They operate cycling tours in 33 European countries for both the occasional and advanced cyclist and the one we tackled, The Danube Cycle Path, is available as a five, six or eight day package.

Wheel2Wheel work with local agents – in this case Eurobike – who meet the participants, allocate them bikes, maps and detailed instructions at the outset.

Our first night was spent in Passau on the Austria/Germany border.

It’s a pretty little place which lies at the confluence of three rivers, the Danube, Inn and Ilz.

The following morning, suitably cushioned with three layers of padding, we headed for the Danube, stopping for the obligatory photograph at the border of the two countries, and to begin our journey proper.

We crossed the river a couple of times via one of the small ferries that are dotted along the bank and ended up in the hamlet of Schlogen by a bend in the river, where we were given a lift up the mountain to the village of St Agatha and a lovely little hotel complete with heated outdoor swimming pool and a spa.

Our second day’s cycling took in some lovely views and we passed through farms, where we stopped to buy freshly-picked strawberries, and lush forests where we heard cuckoos and saw yellowhammers, woodpeckers, hares and rabbits.

And so it continued, each day more interesting than the next.

Our days were not all spent entirely in the saddle. We were able to fit in a visit to the Mauthausen concentration camp, and we attended a wine tasting at one of the many little family-owned vineyards in the Wachau area.

There was plenty of time to stop for coffee and cake at one of the little cafes along the route where we swapped travel stories with other cyclists.

Food, both in the hotels and the local restaurants we sought out each evening, was superb and we dined very well.

Journey’s end was Vienna and we arrived in plenty of time to spend almost a full day in the Austrian capital.

Our last ride of the week was in the Giant Ferris Wheel in the Prater.

From a height of 65 metres we had a panoramic view of the whole city – a fitting end to our trip.

Getting there:

Julie Marshall travelled as a guest of Wheel2Wheel Holidays.

The Danube Cycle Path tour starts from £469 per person for a seven-night break.

For more information visit wheel2wheelholidays.com or call 0161 703 5819.

EasyJet flies from Manchester to Munich up to four times a week. easyjet.com

