Runners in Chorley brave fog to reach 5k

DOZENS of runners braved the morning mist with New Year’s resolutions to rise to the Couch to 5k challenge at Astley Park on Saturday.

The programme is designed to get people off the couch and gradually work up to running 5k or for half an hour, in just nine weeks.

Photo: Daviid Hurst Runners in the Couch to 5K run in Astley Park.

Budding runner Lucy Seddon decided to give it a go after she suffered three slipped discs due to scoliosis, meaning that her spine is twisted and curved.

“I’ve never done any sports before, so running was a massive challenge,” she said. “Running for even 60 seconds was hard and I felt it was impossible that I would ever do 5k. But now doing this is a lifestyle and not a chore. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. You don’t have to be the fastest or the best, just do it.”

The programme culminates in a 5k run through Astley Park on Saturday, March 11. To sign up go to groups.runtogether.co.uk/ChorleyRunners.

Different groups are avilable according to running levels.

Photo: David Hurst Walkers in the New Year Couch to 5K programme in Astley Park set off from the hall

Photo: David Hurst Walkers in the New Year Couch to 5K programme in Astley Park set off on a foggy morning

Photo: Daviid Hurst Runners in the Couch to 5K run in Astley Park.