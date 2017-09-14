Rugby star Marlie helps out the city’s homeless

An England international rugby player has put her plumbing skills to good use by renovating Preston’s homelessness facilities.

Marlie Packer, who recently represented England at the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup, turned up at the Foxton Centre community centre with an army of 100 HomeServe volunteers to revamp the centre’s bathrooms and interior decor.

The HomeServe team behind the renovation job at the Foxton Centre

Yeovil-born Marlie, who is also a HomeServe ambassador, said: ““This kind of thing is what makes HomeServe such a special company to work for. We are able to go out into the community and make a difference to people’s lives.”

The Foxton Centre, based on Knowsley Street, works with rough sleepers, street sex workers, young people, street drinkers, and others in the community.

Foxton Centre chief executive, Jeff Marsh, said: “The quality of the building is so important to us because people who are sleeping rough are coming to us in need of a shower and a wash.

“We need to provide the appropriate facilities to be able to help them as much as possible.”

HomeServe volunteers

The centre is served by the Midland Langar Seva Society (MLSS), a charity supported by HomeServe which helps to feed, clothe and support city residents needing short-term support as well as homeless people in the region.

The seven-day revamp of the centre started on Wednesday and is set to be completed ahead of the big reveal next Thursday, September 21.