Rosemere surgeon in Preston ready for Berlin Marathon

A Preston surgeon is preparing for this Sunday’s Berlin Marathon down to the letter – just as well as it was his local postmaster, who inspired him to take up the sport.

Tarek Salem Hany who is one of a team of surgeons based at Rosemere Cancer Centre ran his first marathon in London back in 2012, when he began a personal challenge to complete 10 marathons by the age of 50.

He turned 50 this August, having achieved his target.

Sunday’s marathon is a bonus 11th run, as he won his place in a ballot, having raised thousands of pounds for a number of children’s and cancer charities.



The father-of-one, who only took up running in 2009, said: “Back then, I was two stones heavier.

“There was a shop and post office near where I lived and the man who ran it was a very keen runner. He encouraged me to take up the sport. My first race was a men’s 10K to raise awareness and funds for research into prostate cancer. I then graduated to half marathons and marathons.

“I work to a 14-week marathon training programme, which takes you from 10 miles up to 20 miles and involves three to four training runs a week. It can be difficult to fit training in with work but I am hoping to start a surgical staff running club at the hospital as running is now something that is part of my life.”

Mr Hany, who lives in Southport, is hoping to complete what will be his fourth Berlin Marathon in around four to five hours.

He explained: “I’m not the fastest but I can keep going. I like the Berlin Marathon. It’s a flat course, the weather is usually good and the atmosphere is great – very similar to the London Marathon. Besides Berlin and London, my other marathons have been in Manchester, Liverpool and Dublin.”

For other Rosemere staff who have done challenges for the charity click here /preston-doctor-completes-triathlon-for-rosemere-1-8492458 and /rosemere-cancer-foundation-s-chief-officer-takes-on-mega-walk-for-anniversary-appeal-1-8709984



Mr Hany is one of a team of surgeons based at the centre with access to the new xi robotic surgical system, which is funded by the 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

He is hoping his effort will raise £1,150, which will fund a trio of ground breaking projects at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

To support the appeal by backing Mr Hany, visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tarekhany