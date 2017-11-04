Rosemere's 20 Years Anniversary Appeal fund-raising hits the halfway target

Lancashire is winning the fight in the battle against cancer, as a £1.5m fund-raising appeal has now reached its halfway mark.

When Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal launched in March, hundreds of individuals, community groups and business have joined forces to help fund three ground-breaking projects which could revolutionise treatment.

Now, after seven months, the appeal stands at a staggering £750,000.

Sue Thompson, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s chief officer, said: “When we launched the appeal in March, our aim was to be at the halfway stage about now so we’re delighted to be on target. We are obviously extremely grateful to the very many people, who have supported the appeal in what are challenging times, and our hope is that they remain supportive so that we can achieve our goal of realising three very important projects that will put Rosemere Cancer Centre at the very forefront of cancer treatment in this country.

“When Rosemere Cancer Centre opened back in 1997, it did so as a radiotherapy hub. Although it still provides all Lancashire’s and South Cumbria’s radiotherapy treatment today, it has evolved into so much more. It is a true specialist cancer treatment centre, providing advanced diagnostics, specialist surgery and complex chemotherapies.

“Ensuring it stays there is vitally important on many levels. Money raised by the appeal has already enabled us to equip the centre with the most advanced robotic surgical system in the whole of the north of England. Our surgeons are already achieving not just local but national and international firsts with it in terms of the procedures they are now undertaking.

“Our second project is to fund a path lab, pharmacy and managerial post within the Clinical Research Centre at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals to enable more patients to join in global clinical trials, working on the next generation of treatments and therapies to eradicate cancer. We will then turn our attention to refurbishing the Ribblesdale Ward, the only dedicated cancer ward in the region, to make it an ideal environment where patients and their families are at the very focus of its design.

“There are 1.6m of us living across Lancashire and South Cumbria, and we deserve this facility as much as anyone in London or any other big city.

“Through innovation and being at the leading edge, we are also much more likely to attract the best clinicians to the centre – the consultants, doctors, radiographers and nurses, who have chosen to specialise in oncology, cancer and its treatment, and who are in short supply and high demand.

“I would therefore ask people to use the upcoming festive season to help take us into the New Year in a really strong position.”

Where is the money going?

The money has already funded the Da Vinci xi robotic surgical system, which is the most advanced available.

No other centre in the north of England has one and there are only two others operational in the country – the nearest one being in a Birmingham hospital and the other, at London’s Royal Marsden Hospital.

It is used to perform intricate keyhole bowel surgery on patients with bowel cancer to save them from having to undergo traditional, open surgery as the system’s tiny robotic “fingers” can be manoeuvred with such accuracy and precision, they are capable of removing the skin from a grape without damaging the flesh underneath.

The money will also be used to fund a new state-of-the-art research facility at the centre, which will enable more patients to participate in clinical trials, giving them access to the very latest medicines and therapies.

Cash will also go towards the refurbishment of the centre’s in-patient ward

Who has contributed to the appeal?

The centre would not be able to provide its services without the help of the generosity of the public who give up their time to help raise funds.

Those who have contributed to the success of the appeal include building surveyors and architect firm the JYM Partnership, who has selected the charity as its fund-raising partner.

Three members of staff at the firm, based in Sceptre Way, Bamber Bridge, have taken part in sponsored 10k and 5k races, raising £150.

In addition, a weekly staff breakfast club is also contributing to a collection that will be further boosted by a planned raffle.

Chris Bell, partner in the firm, who completed the 10k run, said: “We choose local charities to support throughout the year but having learned of Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal, we have decided to make it the focus of our fund-raising for the rest of 2017 and into next year.”

Consultant surgeon Tarek Salem Hany, who is based at Rosemere Cancer Centre, raised £1,420 by taking on the Berlin Marathon in September.

The 50-year-old is one of a team of surgeons who uses the new Da Vinci xi robotic surgical system.

Stephen Richards, his brother Stuart, friend Terry Burns and Joan Burrows, Champion for Older People at Lancashire County Council, raised more than £13,000 by walking from Goole to Preston on a 10-day canal trek and holding a acoustic concert. These funds have been split between Rosemere and St Catherine’s Hospice.

Altaf Patel raised £5,000 by hosting a sponsored fitness event. The annual Walk the Lights event has raised around £5,000.

Members at New Meadow Street Labour Club, in Preston, raised more than £2,500 by organising a live afternoon of music and entertainment.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation chief officer Sue Thompson raised £2,000 by completing a seven-day, 139 mile trek between each of the hospitals the cancer charity serves.

Denis Ashcroft and Linda Sherlock held a cabaret night, raising £934.

Rebecca Grice, of Adlington, held an afternoon tea and raised £700.

Staff at Marsden Rawsthorn Solicitors Ltd in Preston and Chorley raised £550 by holding a Wear it Red Day.

A team from Peugeot dealership Robins & Day raised more than £500 by doing a coast to coast cycle.

A dog ‘pawty’ run by Auntie’s Doggie Daycare, Spa and Boutique, raised £500.

How can you help?

Rosemere is hosting three Santa Dashes: at Towneley Park, Burnley, on November 25; in Kendal on December 3; and Clitheroe Castle on December 9.

Entry is £5.

A Lancashire Night will be held at Oak Royal Golf Club, Withnell, on November 30. Tickets from Oak Royal £10.

A Gin Festival takes place at The Station Hotel, Caton, on November 18. Tickets £10. Call 01524 770690.

A soul night will be held at Preston Masonic Hall on November 19. Tickets £6 on the door.

A 50s, 60s and 70s music night will be held at Warton Village Hall om November 10. Tickets £8 from barbara@premieraccounts.co.uk.

Supermarkets are also holding collections next month: Booths in Longton: December 15 and 16; Morrisons Leyland December 11.

People can also organise their own events, with Christmas jumper days, festive bake sales and other fun seasonal events.

For more information email info@rosemere.org.uk or call 01772 522913.

