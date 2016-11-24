Ronald McDonald is made up with volunteers' efforts

A group of volunteers from a software testing consultancy teamed up with Ronald McDonald House at Alder Hey Hospital to makeover a family apartment.

The ROQ employees rolled up their sleeves and picked up a brush to freshen up the space used by families of the most critically ill children being treated at Alder Hey.

This was the second time ROQ has offered its DIY services to Ronald McDonald House as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting good causes.

The Chorley-based company has in place an initiative to donate money to charities supported by its team, and because of this, Ronald McDonald House will receive a donation from ROQ of £600.

ROQ employee relations manager, Sarah Jane Riggott, said: “As a company, ROQ has always supported causes close to our team’s hearts. We are delighted to help out at Ronald McDonald House and it is great to see our Community Ambassadors reaching out to such a wonderful charity. The ROQ team always has fun together, taking part in projects like this outside of work.”

Lynne Wright, operations manager at Ronald McDonald House, said: “We are delighted that ROQ has chosen us as its charity. The dedication and support it has shown over the past year is remarkable.

“As a charity who relies totally on public donations to enable us to provide this excellent service to families who find themselves in this stressful situation, we are very grateful. We would like to thank everyone for their commitment with a special thanks from our families.”