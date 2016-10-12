Role of Mayor of Preston could change amid major council cuts

The role of the Mayor of Preston could be reduced as part of plans by the council to make yet more cuts to services.

An emergency budget has been drafted in an attempt to tackle massive cuts in government funding, with “radical changes” proposed.

Leisure centres could be sold off, with “all options” being considered to make further savings.

The mayoralty is also under review, with the number of events attended by the Mayor of Preston expected to reduce.

Coun Martyn Rawlinson, Preston Council’s cabinet member for resources, described the savings made by reducing the mayoral service as a “drop in the ocean” compared to the cuts needed.

But he said: “It is being looked at along with everything else.”

He said: “The kind of thing we are having to look at for savings like parks, if we are having to reduce things like that, the mayoralty seems a luxury.

“It’s wonderful having the mayor and having the mayor available to turn up to events, but how essential is that when you look at closing parks and other vital services?

“Even though it’s a small saving, it’s priorities.”

