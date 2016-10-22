Rogue trader is jailed after con

RESIDENTS in Lancashire are being urged to beware of rogue traders after a man was jailed for three years six months for conning pensioners out of over £180k.

Simon Fielding, 56, of Wardsley Farm, Leagram, Chipping, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 14 counts of fraud.

Fielding conned an elderly Darwen man out of £147,380 over three-years after lying about work which had never been completed. He then went to con a West Yorkshire couple out of over £30k by carrying out inadequate work or completing jobs which didn’t need doing.

You can search for a local registered trader via the Safe Trader website www.safetrader.org.uk

Anyone with concerns should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.