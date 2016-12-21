Rocking our for Derian House

A motorcycle club rocked out to the tune of £500 to support children with terminal or life limiting illnesses.

Members of Millennium 200 BC held a rock night in aid of Derian House.

Adam Walton, club secretary, said: “We run two rock nights, a rally and bike show each year. At each event we run a raffle and any monies raised we choose a charity to donate to. During our last rock night we raised £500 for Derian House in Chorley. We have raised money for many charities throughout the year such as North West Air Ambulance, St Catherine’s Hospice and Blood Bikes to name a few.”