Rock legend Ian Brown of the Stone Roses drops into Chorley to wish friend champion boxer Michael Jennings a happy birthday

Have your say

Indie rock icon Ian Brown lead singer of the Stone Roses showed up in Chorley to wish champion boxer Michael Jennings happy birthday on Saturday.

Social media was alight with selfies of revelers delighted at bumping into the legend unexpectedly on a night out.

Lead singer of the Stone Roses Ian Brown and Terry McDermott

The Stone Roses singer had dropped into the Imperial pub in town for his friend’s birthday.

New landlord of the Union Street pub and former X Factor star Jonjo Kerr said: “He came to attend Michael Jennings’ 40th birthday party.

“I’m good friends with Michael and he’d said he was due to be 40 in a few weeks.

“I told him, you’ve got to do something for your 40th but he said it was a lot of hassle.

Fitness trainer Stewart Boocock, Ian Brown from the Stone Roses and Darren Catterall

“So I said I would have a party at the pub and Ian came along to see Michael.

“It was fantastic, a really good evening, quite a busy night.”

Michael, from Chorley, is a former British, English, and World Boxing Union (WBU) welterweight champion.

He was also a world title challenger and went up against Puerto Rican boxer Miguel Cotto at Madison Square Gardens in New York for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) world title in 2009.

Michael is now a professional coach at Jennings Gym in Coppull.

Asked how Michael and Ian know each other Jonjo said: “They are friends through Michael’s boxing career. Also Michael was in a band and I think they supported the Stone Roses.”

Commenting on what Ian was like Jonjo added: “He’s an absolute gentleman. You know sometimes you expect celebrities to be a bit snotty but he was so polite, just a really nice, kind man.

“It’s the first time I’ve met him. He remembered my name even thoughhe was mobbed by everyone and said bye and thanked me as he left.”