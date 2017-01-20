Robot performs Richard’s cancer op

A cancer patient is on his way to a full recovery after a robot removed diseased cells.

Richard Mullard was the 100th patient to have his prostate removed by the ‘Da Vinci’ robot after finding out he had cancer last summer.

Affectionately known as ‘Leo’ by theatre staff at the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, the £1.6m robot delivers more precise cancer removal resulting in less pain and a shorter recovery period.

And the 57-year-old, from Wesham, says the last six months has been a “whirlwind”.

“It was a bit of a bombshell finding out you have the big ‘C’ word,” he said. “After a biopsy, I was told I had prostate cancer by staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. There was lots of MRI scans and X-rays and I was told it was either radiotherapy or have my prostate removed.”

The aircraft engineer opted for the five-hour surgery and only two weeks after the operation, Richard has almost fully recovered.

He said: “I’m impressed by it. I’ve felt better every day and been able to walk since almost day one. Hopefully the cancer has gone.”