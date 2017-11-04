Robber held saleswoman at knifepoint

Have your say

Police are on the hunt for an armed robber who held an off-licence sales assistant at knife-point.

Officers were called on Friday after a man ran into Booze Busters on West Park Avenue, Ashton, at 8.47pm on Friday, threatened the sales assistant with a short blade and demanded money and cigarettes.

He made off with £160 in cash and three packs of Lambert and Butler cigarettes.

A police spokesman said: “This male has run into the store, threatened the sales assistant with a knife over the counter and made demands for money from the till, and also for cigarettes.

“He has taken the cash and the cigarettes and run straight back out again.

“The whole thing took just a matter of seconds.

“The sales assistant then called the police.”

Officers are searching for a male, aged 18 or 19-years-old, in connection with the crime.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with a slim build and pale complexion.

He was wearing a black hoodie and dark trousers at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the log reference number SA 1717476.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.