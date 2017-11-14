Road closed in Penwortham after pedestrian hurt

A busy main road in Lancashire was closed this afternoon after a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

​The A59 at ​Penwortham, near Preston, was ​closed in both directions and ​traffic congestion was building up.

Early reports said a car had mounted the pavement and hit a pedestrian at around 3.30pm.

​The road was closed both ways between Howick Moor Lane and Cop Lane​.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area where possible.

Delays of up to 20 minutes were reported by 4.20pm.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: “It looks like a car has mounted the pavement and collided with a pedestrian.”

It is believed the collision happened near the old town police station.

Paramedics attended the scene and took the casualty to hospital.

It is believed the victim is male and has suffered head and leg injuries.

Ribble Vets said on its Facebook page: “Unfortunately there has been an accident on Liverpool Road outside the Penwortham surgery.

“Please be aware you may be delayed getting to us this evening as the road is closed in both directions. You may need to allow extra time to get to us.”

Alec Gabbatt of Penwortham Garage said: “The police have completely blocked the road off.There is nothing getting through.”

The road closure was also causing problems in the Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge areas as drivers tried to get around the area.