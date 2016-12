Motorists have been caught up in traffic chaos after a two car crash this morning.

Nobody has been hurt in the collision, which involved a grey Citroen and black Jaguar close to Old Castle Farm in Garstang Road, Singleton, but the wreckage – and spilled petrol – has left the road blocked, police say.

Officers have since closed the road between Windy Harbour and Great Eccleston, while highways workers have been called to help clear up the mess, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.