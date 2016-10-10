RIDE ACROSS BRITAIN: Sign up for the adventure of a lifetime

Many cyclists at some point or another contemplate the idea of riding between two the extremities of Britain.

There are plenty of organised rides and even more go it alone each year organising their own adventure.

But what makes Ride Across Britain different from your standard end-to-end ride is that it’s fully supported. That means you don’t have to worry about route planning, lugging heavy kit across the country, figuring out where you’re next meal will come from or worrying about where you will sleep each night.

Hundreds of crew leap frog up and down the country setting up nine base camps filled with everything you could need.

Huge marquees are erected and filled with catering units, chill out areas and even a bar.

There are drying facilities with blown air, clean showers and teams of sports therapy students are even drafted in to give weary riders massages.

Your tents are set up and your luggage is waiting for you each night.

Every single detail is taken care of. All you need to focus on is pushing the pedals, which, believe me, is hard enough.

There is even mechanical support and medics are on hand to nurse your inevitable aches and pains.

And next year there are even more options with the launch of some new packages to chose from.

The new ‘ultra’ package will see riders take on the 970 mile challenge, fully supported, in just five days.

The ‘classic’ package is the most popular option for riders who want to cover the route in nine days camping overnight while the new ‘plus’ option is for those who would prefer to stay overnight in hotels.

Next year’s ride takes place between September 9-17. For more information visit www.rideacrossbritain.com

