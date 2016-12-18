REVEALED: Olly Murs and Madness to headline Lytham Festival

Chart topping pop star Olly Murs, experimental orchestra Haçienda Classical, 80s and 90s stars The Human League, Ska legends Madness and a host of West End stars will take to the stage over five nights at Lytham Festival 2017.

Lytham Festival organisers have announced the full list of headliners for the Main Proms Arena on Lytham Green from Wednesday August 2 to Sunday August 6.

An extra night of live music is being added to the bill on Wednesday August 2 when pop star Olly Murs will kick off the headlining nights in the Main Proms Arena.

WEDNESDAY

Since Olly shot to fame in 2009, he has recorded four multi-platinum albums and produced four Number 1 singles with total record sales exceeding 10 million.

Olly Murs

2016 saw him celebrate not only his fourth successive No.1 Album 24 HRS but also becoming the most successful solo artist ever to come from the X Factor. 24 HRS is the follow up to the acclaimed million selling Never Been Better.

New single Years and Years is the new album’s centre piece and follows the radio favourites You Don’t Know Love and Grow Up which Olly recently performed on the X Factor

THURSDAY

Thursday sees the increasing popular FAC51 The Haçienda and Manchester Camerata experimental orchestra perform Haçienda Classical. This orchestra recreates the seminal tracks that defined a generation at Manchester’s original Haçienda club, renewed afresh and rearranged for a classical performance.

Hacienda Classical is on Thursday

Haçienda Classical sees the DJs who shaped ground-breaking Haçienda’s sound – Mike Pickering and Graeme Park – collaborate with the Manchester Camerata for a night of classic dance music.

Speaking about the set for Lytham Festival, Graeme Park said: “I’ve got a spreadsheet. We’re going to keep a few that really work well but largely we’re looking to bring in a whole load of new tracks. We have so many to choose from.

“Over the summer I’ve been playing in Sankeys in Ibiza on Wednesday, playing nothing but 88 to 92 Acid house so I’ve been keeping track of what’s been working and what isn’t, and making a list.

“There’s quite a few tracks there people might have forgotten. Some of them I will need to run past Tim because I’ve got some wacky ideas. All I can tell you is that it’s got around 20 tracks in it, maybe 18.”

2017 is the second year of gigs for Haçienda Classical and will see the seminal tracks that defined a generation at the original club, recreated, renewed afresh and rearranged for a classical orchestra.

FRIDAY

Friday is 80s/90s night with live music from electronic new wave band The Human League, Scots singer-songwriter Midge Ure, 90s pop rock trio Dodgy, 80s bands Johnny Hates Jazz and Living in a Box featuring Kenny Thomas, Belgian electronic musicians Technotronic, British-Norwegian 90s pop group A1 and pop rap artist Betty Boo.

SATURDAY

Saturday night will see Ska legends Madness headline.

The Camden stars have maintained a huge and loyal following since the 1970s and most recently released their 12th studio album Can’t Touch Us Now.

Featuring the hit single Mr Apples, it instantly went Top 5 on its release in October.

Proudly boasting their most recognisable line-up of Chris Foreman (guitar), Mike Barson (keyboards), Lee Thompson (saxophone), Graham “Suggs” McPherson (vocals), Dan Woodgate (drums) and Mark Bedford (bass) Madness have played to millions of fans over the last 40 years.

Formed in Camden in 1976, they have chalked up 15 UK Top 10 singles – including the timeless Our House, It Must Be Love, One Step Beyond, My Girl, Wings Of A Dove, Grey Day, The Return of the Lost Palmas 7, Uncle Sam and Baggy Trousers – together with seven Top 10 albums

SUNDAY

The Traditional Last Night of the Proms night on Sunday will see the festival close with West End Proms as a string of West End and Broadway stars all take to the stage.

Miss Saigon star Lea Salonga, star of Les Miserable and Phantom of the Opera Ramin Karimloo, musical theatre group Collabro, Olivier Award winner Ruthie Henshall, Chicago star Claire Sweeney, 90s pop sensation turned musical theatre star Jon Lee, Blackpool musical theatre star Jodie Prenger, Lytham-born rising West End star Lucie Mae Sumner and English National Opera soprano Jo Appleby will all come together to create West End Proms.

The stars of both stage and screen will perform an array of hits with a full 60-piece orchestra. The evening will end with a traditional Last Night of the Proms finale – an event when families and live music lovers are encouraged to pack up their candelabras and picnic hampers for an evening of musical celebration.

A sell-out West End Proms was scheduled for Lytham Festival 2016 but high winds resulted in the concert being cancelled and following demands from the public, festival organisers have said the show must return – with the same line-up.

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “This is a fantastic line-up for Lytham Festival 2017 and one, which we feel, will appeal across generations.

“Every headline act is a huge star nationally and internationally and we are confident this is going to be one heck of a week of live music.”

West End Proms is returning to Lytham Festival 2017 after high winds caused the cancellation of the sell-out show at the 2016 festival.

Peter added: “We were devastated when the weather caused us to cancel West End Proms for 2016 and we were inundated with people who had attended asking us to reschedule for 2017, so that is exactly what we have done.

“Once again I can promise this, along with all our other nights at Lytham Festival, really is going to be a spectacular show and I personally cannot wait to see all these stars back in Lytham.

“It is also testament to the success of Lytham Festival that everyone involved in 2016’s West End Proms wants to return for 2017.”

Tickets for Lytham Festival are on sale now priced from £35 and are available from www.lythamfestival.com or by calling 0844 8154874.

Limited weekend tickets, The Pass, are also available covering all performances in the main Lytham Green arena from Weds 2– Sun 6 August priced at £175.

VIP tickets and hospitality are available at all events in the main Lytham Green arena.