Resort kitchen blaze tackled

Firefighters were called out to a kitchen fire at a house in Blackpool.

Crews went to an address in Victory Road at around 11.30pm last night.

A chip pan had been left on a cooker hob and forgotten about and the oil ignited. Two fire engines and crews from Blackpool were assigned and they put the fire out with a hosereel jet and used a portable fan unit to extract the smoke.

There were no casualties.

In another incident, emergency services attended a road traffic collision in Main Street, Heysham.

A car had collided with a wall yesterday afternoon, trapping the driver and passenger.

Firefighters from Morecambe and Lancaster rescued two women and the casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance.