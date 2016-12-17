Residents evacuated in bin blaze drama

Residents were evacuated from a block of flats when fire broke out in a large bin.

The incident happened in Queen Street, Preston at around 2.40am on Saturday.

Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Penwortham attended the fire which in a large commercial bin in an alleyway on Queen Street, Preston.

The fire was directly below a block of two storey flats and residents were evacuated whilst the fire was extinguished.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Crews were at the scene for approximately 15 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.