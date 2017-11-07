Remembrance Day 2017: Where you can pay your respect this weekend in Lancashire

As Remembrance Day approaches, we have compiled a list of weekend services in the nearby area for those wanting to pay their respects.

Here are the local events:

BILSBORROW

At Bilsborrow war memorial at 10.40am on Saturday, November 11, with distinguished guest Brigadier Iain Robertson in attendance.

CARNFORTH

A parade will leave the council offices on Market Street at approximately 10.30am on Sunday, November 12, and proceed along North Road and New Street to the war memorial for a service at 11am.

CHORLEY

Parade from town hall, St. Thomas’ road, at 9.40am on Sunday, November 12, followed by a service at St Lawrence’s Parish Churchat 10am.

The procession reforms at 10.45am and travels to the war memorial at Astley Park for two minute silence at 11am.

CLITHEROE

Outside the Castle Gates, Clitheroe, on Saturday, November 11, at 11am. All the town councillors and the Ribble Valley mayor, Richard Bennett, have been invited to attend.

LANCASTER

At the Garden of Remembrance, Town Hall, Lancaster, starting at 10.30am on Sunday, November 12, followed by a service in the Priory Church at 11.30am. There will be a parade and march past leaving the Priory Church and ending at Lancaster Town Hall at approximately 12.40pm.

LEYLAND

At the war memorial, St Andrews Way on Sunday, November 12 at 11am, followed by a church

service at St Andrew’s Parish Church, Leyland, at 11.25am.

MORECAMBE

Parade marches from Marine Road to war memorial led by Morecambe Band at 10.40am on Sunday, November 12, where two minutes silence will be observed at 11am.

PENWORTHAM

Parade at St Leonard’s Parish Church at 9am on Sunday, November 12, followed by a service at 9.15am and a march to Penwortham war memorial at 10.45am.

PRESTON

A military procession outside the covered outdoors markets at 10.30am on Sunday, November 12, followed by a civic party procession round the back of the town hall at 10.50am

A service will be held at the war memorial, Market Square, at 10.55am, with a service march to take place after.

WHEELTON

A service at the War Memorial by the Clock Tower in Wheelton at 12.30pm on Sunday, November 12.