Remembering a special friend

Michelle Howorth had only known Amy Holcroft for two years, but her warm personality will remain with her a lifetime.

Sadly 23-year-old Amy died of cancer in 2010 and six years on, Michelle is still thinking of ways to celebrate her life.

Her latest honour was to shave her long hair,in aid of Clic Sargent and Little Princess Trust.

The fund-raiser was held at The Leyland Lion, with more than £1,500 donated.

Michelle, 25, of Leyland, said: “I did it in honour of my best friend, Amy, who I met when I was 17 in 2008.

“I didn’t know her long but she made a massive impact on my life.

“She became my best friend and soul mate. When you meet someone instantly makes you smile you know you have a friend for life.

“Before I met her she had been diagnosed with cancer. It didn’t stop her though. She had a thing about her that brought joy to every room. She was such a laugh and always knew how to make you smile on your darkest days. She was the most selfless person I have ever met.

“Her wish was to have a Clic Sargent shop opened in Southport, where was where she lived. This has now happened and now my wish is raise as much money as I can for Clic Sargent.

“I had been growing my hair for more than three years and it was on its way to being waist length.

“My hair is being donated to The Little Princess’s Trust where it will be put into a wig for a little girl with cancer.

“I want to make my best friend in heaven proud and also make a little girl that is going through hell be able to wear a smile as she will be able to have my hair on her head.”

Michelle, who is a personal carer for a young girl with a life limiting condition, was delighted with the response she received during the fund-raiser.

She said: “The day went incredibly well, the turn out was amazing and very heart warming.

“I had my hair plaited and as people donated, they cut a plait off.

“When my last plait was cut by my dad, strangers started to clap and everyone else in the pub joined in.

“I am grateful to barber Josh Robinson, from Gentry, in Leyland, who offered his time and skills to bik my head so it was completely bald.

“I am so overwhelmed by the response I have had on Facebook.

“So far I have raised more than £1,500. However there is still more to come.”

To make a donation visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thebigbuzzcutchop

Michelle Howorth before the shave

Amy Holcroft (left) with Michelle Howorth