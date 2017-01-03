Relaxing spa break in the hills was just the ticket

Imagine sipping a chilled glass of wine while relaxing in a hot tub with stunning views of rolling hills to boot?

Welcome to Fishmore Hall, a beautiful Regency style hotel which nestles in the heart of the breathtaking Shropshire countryside.

The hotel is owned and run by Acorn Award winner Laura Penman who purchased Fishmore Hall as a derelict property and in 22 weeks transformed it into a boutique 15 bedroom hotel, which was launched in October, 2007.

This is the perfect location for a relaxing break away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and I was lucky enough to be among one of the first people to try out Fishmore Hall's new rural spa, SPAshell which was officially opened in November.

Nestled in the gardens of the hotel and overlooking the rolling Clee Hill, the spa has been created by renowned designers Spa Creators, a UK based specialist spa design consultancy. The sleek urban design is clad with Siberian larch wood and over time this will blend sympathetically with the surrounding countryside.

The spa offers guests the highest standard of spa and wellbeing treatments by ELEMIS, along with a place to rebalance and refresh both body and mind.

Boasting four treatment rooms, which combine to create two couples rooms, two thermal cabins, a steam room and sauna, as well as an outdoor Cedar wellness pool and oversized hammock on the decking, there is ample relaxation space and the outdoor bucket and monsoon drench shower provides a refreshing and revitalising experience.

SPAshell have created a number of signature treatments for Fishmore Hall including the Lava Shell® massage and there are an array of Lava Shell® massages available as they are the world’s first self-heating massage tool, patented, natural, biodegradable heat technology provides a continuous and seamless body massage.

I could not wait for the back and shoulder massage I was booked in for and it did not disappoint. Feeling very chilled I was joined by my partner for our session in the spa.

The sauna and steam room help to heat away the stresses and strains of the weeks before we retreated to the outdoor jacuzzi which I can highly recommend.

The treatments and facilities are wonderful and it is the extra little touches that make it special such as the snow white fluffy bathrobes and matching slippers.

Relaxed and refreshed we headed to the Brasserie for our evening meal. From the mouthwatering menu we both opted for the smoked salmon, caper, lemon and creme fraiche to start followed by the fish pie with herbs, wholegrain mustard served with seasonal vegetables.

The sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch sauce was too much to resist also!

Chef Andrew Birch joined Fishmore Hall in 2014 and he has recently competed on BBC2’s Great British Menu.

While we chose the relaxed setting of the Brasserie if you are looking for something more formal Fishmore Hall has the 3AA Rosette restaurant, Forelles,

After our meal we ventured into the nearby town of Ludlow, which is just a five minute drive from the hotel, for a quiet drink with the locals.

The town itself has a reputation as a foodie heaven so our only regret was that we could not stay longer to sample some of the many restaurants.

* For more information about Fishmore Hall go to www.fishmorehall.com and http://www.fishmorehall.co.uk/Book+online

@FishmoreSpashell and @FishmoreHall www.fishmorehall.com and http://www.fishmorehall.co.uk/Book+online