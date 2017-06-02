Rehab complex for heroes back on track

Plans for a rehabilitation centre in rural Chorley have resurfaced despite an initial set back.

The centre proposed for Heapey – with 17 cabins, a pool, gym and running track – for ex-servicemen and others who have lost limbs was blocked in March because of limited road access.

Members of Chorley Council were in favour of the centre in theory but felt that they could not give it the go ahead arguing that Brinscall Mill Road was too narrow.

Initially the proposals meant that users of the rehab centre would have to access it via Brinscall Mill Road.

Now applicant Ann Nikolakis has re-submitted her application for the site to be accessed from Chapel Lane.

John Welbank of Rural Futures said: “We have slightly rejigged the design.

“The origional access point was a very small lane, that was the main objection so what we have done is extend the access track south so that it joins Chapel Lane.

“Otherwise its exactly the same as before.”

Ann’s aim, along with her four brothers and sisters, is to create a dedicated rehab centre focusing on physical rehabilitation following acute trauma and sports injury.

The centre will also offer treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s, who have suffered strokes, heart attacks and Cystic Fibrosis and support dementia research.

Along with Ann, her siblings, Francis Wilby, Christine Delaney, and Michael and David Roworth have all put money into a pot to see the centre become a reality.

View the planning document by searching for 17/00514/FULMAJ on planning.chorley.gov.uk