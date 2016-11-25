Red Rose county set to get White Ribbon

Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw has supported Lancashire’s bid to become the country’s first White Ribbon county, aiming to end violence against women and girls.

For the first time all councils across Lancashire will be accredited alongside the Commissioner’s office, Lancashire police and health bodies.

As part of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, councils will sign up to the White Ribbon campaign which encourages all men to take a pledge not to “condone, commit or remain silent” about domestic abuse.

Each local authority will have a clear action plan for tackling and responding to domestic abuse as part of the accreditation.

Speaking about the joint bid Clive Grunshaw PCC said, “Tackling domestic abuse is a key priority under my new Police and Crime Plan and I am delighted that Lancashire will be the first White Ribbon County.

“This represents a clear commitment from all local authorities to take a stand against this type of violence.”

The Commissioner, who part-funded the bid and recently took the lead role in commissioning services for domestic abuse victims and survivors, added, “It’s not only the victims that suffer, the fact that 90% of domestic abuse is witnessed by children is shocking and it has to stop.

“This campaign is about raising awareness and getting men to step up and speak out against domestic abuse and I am proud to support this.”

Lancashire Constabulary’s Assistant Chief Constable Tim Jacques added: “Domestic abuse is perceived as a hidden crime, yet it is prevalent across the county.

“Lancashire Constabulary deals with around 30,000 domestic abuse incidents and 10,000 domestic abuse crimes every year. Sadly, across the UK, there are two women every week who are killed by their partner.

“Domestic abuse can devastate families, relationships and children’s futures. I would like to reassure victims that we will continue to support and protect them. If, by taking part in this campaign, we can encourage more victims to come forward then that can only be a good thing.”

Coun Tony Martin, county council cabinet member for adult and community services, said: “Violence comes in all forms and we will not tolerate it here in Lancashire.

“We’re working with other organisations to stop all types of violence, and the White Ribbon campaign is part of this. It focuses specifically on violence against women committed by men.

“We know that most men find this completely unacceptable and we want them to wear the White Ribbon for 16 days to show their support for this campaign.

“By supporting the campaign, men will show they will not commit violence against women, but also that they will not stand by and remain silent if they are aware of anyone else who is being violent.

“I fully support the campaign and hope others will across the county.”

The Commissioner’s office has been accredited under the scheme since 2015 alongside Lancashire County Council and eight of the Lancashire districts.

As part of the renewal the Commissioner will support the four remaining districts as well as Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen councils and Lancashire Constabulary.