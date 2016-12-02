Raising the stakes when Rainbow House held a Las Vegas casino ball

When in Vegas... the cash comes flooding in. Staff at Rainbow House were delighted with their Las Vegas Ball at Guild Hall, Preston, which raised £50,000 for its conductive education services.

After enjoying a welcome drink on arrival, 300 guests sat down to a three-course dinner followed by live entertainment from Dance with Passion and Elvis Presley tribute act Steve Halliday.

Joanne McCallum, Diamond Draw winner, with Ruth Marsh, at Rainbow House's Las Vegas Ball

Guests took part in an interactive silent auction, where guests could bid on iPads on the tables.

There was also a raffle with more than 70 prizes from snuggle blankets and hampers to spa days, wine and chocolates.

During the evening, Rainbow House launched its new DVD which captured what staff and volunteers do and the benefits to those who take part in the conductive education programme and their families.

The DVD was made by Sam Budd with music by permission of Francis Rockcliffe. The event was supported by C2V+ and Ward and Burke.

Staff from C2V + at Rainbow House's Las Vegas Ball. Mike Marshall, David Priestley, Darren Hynes, Bill Cain, John Clark-Hughes, John Salisbury, Catherine Merlane, Elaine Priestley, Hayley Scholes, Suzette Cain, Michelle Loftus Bentley, Christine Price, Alison Smythe, Eve Clark-Hughes, Steven Smythe and Kelly Foster

Darren Hynes, operations director of C2V+ said: “As a growing business, it is important we take the time to support charitable organisations and help the community.

“To fit with our North West-based sites, we were looking for a local charity which we could partner for the next year.

“I visited Rainbow House earlier this year and there was a young girl walking towards me independently for the first time. As a father, I was so emotional and moved at the really good work this charity delivers on a daily basis to those in need.

“Partnering Rainbow House means we can give back to the community and get all our sites involved in fund-raising to provide much needed support to a fantastic organisation.

Steve Lomax and John Parkinson at the casino at Rainbow House's Las Vegas Ball

“So far we have supported the Rainbow Ramble, taken part in Total Warrior, worked on the grounds at the charity, along with supporting the Las Vegas Ball with one of our partners, Ward and Burke, and look forward to continuing our relationship.”

Carole Cochrane, chief executive of Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, said: “Our thanks go to C2V+ and Ward and Burke for their support.

“We are also grateful to the event committee, entertainers and everyone who has donated prizes and time to make the evening so successful. Thanks to all the guests too for helping raise such a fantastic amount.”