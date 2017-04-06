Rail union issues fresh warning ahead of strike day

Rail union the RMT has issued a fresh warning over the introduction of Driver Only Operation on trains ahead of a one-day strike across the North of England.



Northern Rail, which operates all trains out of Blackpool, will run just 32 per cent of trains on Saturday as guards walk out over potential changes to their job.

The union says the Office of the Rail Regulator has no idea how the changes could impact on disabled passengers, should services we allowed to run without a guard.

Northern insists it will always provide a second member of staff on trains, although they may not have the traditional safety critical role of a guard.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “It is well established that once the guarantee of a guard is withdrawn then disabled passengers are disadvantaged because they can no longer be assured of being able to turn up and get on or off the train at unstaffed stations.”

Northern will operate hourly services from Blackpool to Manchester and Blackburn. No trains will operate between the resort and Liverpool.

The strike is on the day of the Grand National race meeting.

Race-goers have been advised to check their travel plan with the last Northern service leaving Liverpool for Manchester at 6.30pm, much earlier than usual.