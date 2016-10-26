Search

Racing to help cancer charity

Some of Carefoot PLCs dragon boat crew and colleagues, who helped with sponsorship, present their donation to Rosemeres head of fundraising Dan Hill, fifth from the left

Having roared into action during the dragon boat race at Preston docks, staff at Carefoot PLC raised £2,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

It brings the total monies the construction, transport and property company has now donated to Rosemere over the last three years to almost £4,000.

Carefoot PLC, in Longridge, began helping Rosemere when it became aware of its work while involved in a building project at the Royal Preston Hospital near to the on-site Rosemere Cancer Centre, in which the charity has its office.