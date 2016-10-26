Racing to help cancer charity

Having roared into action during the dragon boat race at Preston docks, staff at Carefoot PLC raised £2,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

It brings the total monies the construction, transport and property company has now donated to Rosemere over the last three years to almost £4,000.

Carefoot PLC, in Longridge, began helping Rosemere when it became aware of its work while involved in a building project at the Royal Preston Hospital near to the on-site Rosemere Cancer Centre, in which the charity has its office.