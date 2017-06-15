Quick-thinking occupants praised following Lostock Hall washing machine fire

The occupants of a property have been praised following a washing machine fire.

Fire crews from Bamber Bridge and Penwortham attended the incident on Prospect Avenue, Lostock Hall.

On arrival the door to the room had been closed by the occupant, stopping the fire from developing and reaching the rest of the property.

Crews extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and a hosereel, then used fans to clear the smoke from the property.

Crew manager James Plant said: “Luckily the occupants were in the property when the fire occurred so it was detected early.

“If they had put it on then left for work or gone to bed, then the outcome could have been far worse.

“Also the quick thinking of the occupants to close the door before calling 999 did not allow the fire to spread to the rest of the property.

“Closing all internal doors at night is an important part of fire safety in the home.”

The fire service received the call at 6.51am on Wednesday.

Members of the public can contact the fire service on 0800 169 1125 or www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk for more information on safety in the home.