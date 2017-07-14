Put on dancing shoes for city audition

City dancers are being invited to take their first steps to a professional career in entertainment via a tribute to a hit TV show.

A call is going out for talented dancers to audition in Preston for roles in a production which provides a taste of the 1990s and the renowned Granada TV nightclub show ‘Hitman and Her’ .

“90’s Re-loaded” with Wiggy Clive will include reminiscences, re-mix music and dance and has been created by and will star one of the TV show’s famed former dancers, Clive “Wiggy” Donaldson.

Wiggy,(pictured) from Chorley, appeared regularly in the popular TV programme, presented by Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan, which broadcast from 1988-1992 and also choreographed for “Take That”.

The auditions are on Sunday (July 16) with Christine Hallas-Appleby of Preston based Say Two theatre company.

Christine, who has assisted with the show’s choreography, trained with renowned choreographer Arlene Phillips, and has enjoyed a dancing and acting career, setting up her Say Two (“C’est Tous”) company some 25 years ago in Manchester, before moving to Lancashire when she was appointed Artistic Director of the Little Theatre at Leyland’s Worden Park. Her company moved to Preston city centre last year.

She said:”We tour nationally and internationally. We are looking for dancers in the area to audition and send out on tour. We’re looking for home grown talent. As well as that we have a new musical coming up called ‘A Chance to Dance’.”

The musical, which looks at dance history from the 1940s through to the 21st century, is being produced by Wiggy and Christine and will be performed at The Wellington Park Hotel, Burlington Gardens, Leyland, on October 7th.

Christine added that Say Two, which is known for its Shakespeare productions, is also looking for entertainers for the many pantomimes it sends out on tour.

She said: “We are always looking for new talent, they need a raw talent and we will train people as well.”

The Re-loaded show will be at Preston’s LiVe-Venue at the city’s Guild Hall on November 4 and will also tour to Liverpool, Birmingham and London. The auditions will be held between 2-6pm at the Say Two studios at “The Store Room” off Marsh Lane, Preston. For further information call 01772 452361.