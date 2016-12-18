Puppy on the mend after swallowing toy squeaker

A mischievous puppy bit off more than he could chew when he accidentally swallowed the squeaker from his favourite toy.

Six-month-old Cocker Spaniel Jake was rushed to the vet by his owner Joanne Rose, 42, after he ripped open his favourite soft toy and gulped down the plastic squeaker inside.

The x-ray showing the squeaker inside Jack's stomach

Joanne, who lives in Warton, near Kirkham, said: “I did my best to get him to drop it but within seconds he swallowed it whole.

“In a state of sheer panic I rang PDSA ­and they told me to bring him in straight away.”

X-rays confirmed that Jake required immediate surgery to remove the squeaker from his stomach, and he was taken in for an hour-long operation at the PDSA surgery on Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool.

Joanne added: “I was completely devastated to find out that my bouncy little pup needed life-saving surgery. Jake is so loving and I was beside myself with worry.

“Thankfully he has recovered really well and we’ve been able to take him back out for short walks on his lead.

“PDSA have been absolutely brilliant and we’re so pleased they were able to help Jake so quickly – it stopped the accident from becoming a serious disaster.”

PDSA vet Terry Ogdin said: “As a small puppy, Jake was more at risk of complications from swallowing the squeaker than a larger dog, which is why immediate surgery was critical.

“If left untreated, the squeaker would have passed through into his intestines and may have caused a tear or blockage, which can be fatal.

“Luckily Joanne acted quickly and rushed him to PDSA before the squeaker had time to reach the intestines and cause any damage.”

He added: “During the festive period, it’s important to stop and think before giving your pet a toy that might be easily swallowed. If toys are starting to look worn, it’s best to discard them straight away.”