Pupils to sing at centenary event

Pupils from SS Mary and Michael Catholic Primary School in Garstang are to take part in a celebration service to mark 100 years of the Rotary Foundation.

The youngsters will sing at Blackburn Cathedral on Saturday, June 24, where the Bishop of Blackburn, the Right Reverend Julian Henderson will address the guests.

They will be joined by children from St Barnabas Church of England Primary School, Darwen, Chatburn Church of England Primary School and the Youth Choir from Braunschwieg Cathedral Choir, who will be travelling from Germany.

Rotary is a worldwide movement of 1.2m community minded volunteers working to benefit local and international communities. There are 68 Rotary clubs in Lancashire and Cumbria with over 1,850 members who support groups and projects, working in challenging areas with the support of the Rotary Foundation.

Rotary clubs organise Young Musician, Young Artist, Young Photographer, Young Chef, Youth Speaks, and Technology Tournaments in both primary and secondary schools through Rotakids in primary schools and Rotaract in secondary schools. Rotarians in Cumbria and Lancashire typically raise more than £750,000 each year with most of this money going to local good causes, including Rainbow House, the conductive education centre in Mawdesley, who received a donation of £1,900 from Preston Amounderness Rotary Club for a specialist treadmill.

The interdenominational Celebration and Reflection Service will take place at Blackburn Cathedral at 2.15pm on June 24. Everyone is welcome to attend.