Pudsey's Rickshaw Challenge visits pupils in Bilsborrow

Pupils at a Bilsborrow school were thrilled to meet Pudsey Bear as the famous charity mascot stopped off during The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge.

Pudsey and his a team of six young riders, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need funded projects, made a pit stop at John’s Cross C of E School.

The One Show’s Matt Baker has also been alongside the team throughout the challenge, whilst co-presenter Alex Jones follows their every move and cheers the team on, live from the studio.

The team set off on Thursday, November 9 from The One Show studio in London, and they have been working their way across the UK in a bid to cross the finish line in Glasgow on Friday, during BBC Children in Need’s 2017 Appeal Show.

Liam Reynolds, headteacher of John’s Cross C of E School, said: “The BBC emailed us to see if they could stop off here. It must have been a handy stop off point.

“We were delighted to be involved and the children made posters and good luck messages to the young riders.

“The children were really excited to see Pudsey Bear - I am not sure if they knew who Matt Baker was. One of our student teachers Josh Sheridan got a selfie with him though as he has been a fan of his since his Blue Peter days.

“It was also great to be on TV.”

The Children in Need buzz is not over yet for the school, as pupils are holding a Dot Factor on Friday.

Mr Reynolds said: “We are having an activity day called Dot Factor, which is a bit like the X Factor. The children will be in dotty costumes and face paint.

“The Children in Need events have always been well supported over the years.”

St John’s Cross has an open day on Wednesday November 22, 1.30am until 5.30pm.