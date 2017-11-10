Pudsey Bear visits Lancaster school as part of BBC Children in Need

The PudseyMobile and Pudsey Bear visited a school in Lancaster as part of fundraising efforts for BBC Children in Need.

Excited children at Skerton St Luke’s School in Lancaster, chanted ‘We want Pudsey’ before the giant bear arrived to meet them.

The PudseyMobile visited Skerton St Luke's School in Lancaster as part of BBC Children in Need.

Headteacher Cathy Armistead said: “The children have been so excited to meet Pudsey Bear.

“It’s been amazing, an unforgettable experience which is what primary school should be all about.”

Pudsey Bear, along with BBC Radio Lancashire’s Tim Padfield, shook hands and posed for photos during the visit.

Graham Liver, newsreader on BBC North West Tonight and Breakfast presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire, and Gilly (John Gillmore) who presents the Afternoon show started their epic journey in the PudseyMobile , which is cycling across Lancashire, from the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster.

Pudsey Bear with BBC Radio Lancashire's Tim Padfield at Skerton St Luke's Primary School.

The pair will then be visiting every part of Lancashire in their special PudseyMobile They will finish up on Friday 17 November, ahead of BBC Children in Need Appeal night, at Blackpool Tower.

Graham Liver said: “Last year, pulling a bed across the county was surprisingly really hard but it was the generous people of Lancashire who kept me going.

“This year, I’ve enlisted the help of one of Britain’s most athletic radio presenters and I just hope that Gilly’s military-style training regime isn’t too much for me!”

John Gillmore added: “I’m looking forward to teaming up and raising as much money as possible for such a great cause”.