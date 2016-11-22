Pudding sales will help cancer charity

Sweet-toothed diners can enjoy a guilt-free pudding, knowing they will be supporting a cancer charity.

The Tithe Barn, in Garstang, is donating 25p of every pudding and 10p of every coffee purchased to the charity.

Funds raised will go towards the development of new cancer support services for Lancaster teenagers.

Jonathan Barker MD said: “I am very impressed by the work CancerCare undertake in our community and want to help raise funds to support local families. I’m sure our staff and customers will get behind this new scheme and knowing that 25p is donated from every pudding – it should help with that decision at the end of a meal.”

In addition to raising money through coffee and dessert sales, a collection tin is available in the pub and Gary is already planning further fund-raising activities.

CancerCare CEO Neil Townsend said: “We are delighted that Mitchell's of Lancaster, which owns the pub, has chosen CancerCare to partner with and support our campaign to expand our Children and Young People’s Service for local teens. As well as helping raise funds towards our work, we will be supporting Mitchell’s staff and customers through some education and awareness programmes that we hope to run during our partnership, aimed at helping people understand more about cancer and the support that is available to help support them.”

Pub manager Gary Kirby added: “I am more than happy to get behind fund-raising for CancerCare. I have personal experience of dealing with the loss of a loved one and understand fully how much support is needed - not only for the patient but for friends and family too.”

