Pub’s New Year smoke bomb scare

New Year revellers and staff were evacuated from a busy town centre pub after a smoke bomb was let off in the premises.

The incident happened at Wetherspoon’s Sir Henry Tate, New Market Street, Chorley town centre, shortly after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The smoke bomb was released at the bottom of the customer stairs, causing a cloud of smoke to cover the stairs, entrance and raised area of the pub.

The smoke set off the fire alarms, which also caused music being played in the pub at the time to cut out.

The manager raised the alarm and checked the customer area.

Door staff shouted to evacuate the pub and cleared the premises.

The fire service arrived and told management that the correct decision to evacuate the pub had been made.

The smoke bomb was found and handed over to the police.

The pub reopened at 9am on New Year’s Day.

A Wetherspoon’s spokesperson said: “This was a very distressing incident at the pub and we will assist the police with their inquiries which will hopefully result in the culprit being found.

“I would praise the actions of the staff and door staff in ensuring no-one was injured as a result of the incident.”