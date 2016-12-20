Prove your age in party season

Revellers can expect to be asked for proof they are old enough to buy alcohol or tobacco following a crackdown by authorities.

Extra checks are likely to be in place over the festive period following a campaign by Lancashire County Council Trading Standards Service to ensure retailers are not selling to underage customers.

New resources including posters, badges and training guides have been sent to every pub, club and nightclub in the county to help them challenge anyone who looks under 25.

Other recent campaigns have focused on retail tobacco sales.

County Hall bosses understand the problems retailers face but insist it is vital that bars and shops play their part in preventing under-age sales.

County Coun Azhar Ali, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We fully understand the challenges of retailing age-restricted products, and our officers work hard to equip pubs, bars, nightclubs and shops with the resources to ensure their staff check people’s age whenever they should.

“It’s important that businesses get it right every single time and we want to help them.

“Check 25 exists to reduce negative impacts on health, crime and public nuisance, and protect children from harm.”

Several forms of traditional identification are accepted.

Trading Standards is also encouraging young people to get a PASS (Proof of Age Standards Scheme) card to avoid the risk of losing their passport or driving licence on a night out and becoming victim to identity fraud.

Officers are working with licensed premises to encourage them to accept the card as the key way to verify someone’s age.

You can apply for a PASS card at www.pass-scheme.org.uk.

There are a number of suppliers, with the average cost of a card being £15.