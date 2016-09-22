Property developer aims for the skies with latest fund-raising drive

Staff who elected to support the North West Air Ambulance as this year’s charity of the year are reaching high to boost funds.

Efforts from property developer Story Homes's office and site-based employees across Lancashire have raised more than £3,000 so far with many more plans underway.

Activities that have taken place so far this year include a summer barbecue, golf tournaments, Gelt Gladiator and the Great Story Bake Off to name but a few.

Rachel Collinson, corporate fund-raising officer at the North West Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you for this donation. “We attend more than 2,000 incidents across the region each year and rely entirely on the generosity of amazing supporters like Story Homes to keep our helicopters operational. We wouldn’t be here without you.”

Steve Errington, chief executive for Story Homes, said: “Everyone is really getting behind the charity and being creative in their fund-raising plans. “The air ambulance saves lives every day of the year and we’re proud to support them in any way we can.”

Story Homes's Builder Bear with the Air Ambulance

The North West Air Ambulance Charity is celebrating National Air Ambulance Week with its inaugural Mission Walk, on Sunday September 25. The Mission Walk will give supporters the chance to raise funds by taking part in a choice of two scenic routes in Wyresdale Park, in Scorton; a challenging 10km hike or a shorter, gentler 8.5km.



Entry fee is £15 for an adult raising sponsorship, and £7.50 for children aged 6-15 years. To register for the Mission Walk, visit http:// www.nwaa.net/missionwalk or call the team on 0800 587 4570.