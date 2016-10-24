Promising judo star Jamie Death, 11, scoops gold at competition

A budding judo player from Whittle-le-Woods has fought his way to the top - becoming Great British Champion in his category.

Jamie Death won all six of his fights by ippon, which is a straight knockout leaving his opponent on his back, at the British Minors Judo Championship held in Edinburgh on Sunday, October 9.

The 11-year-old Bolton School pupil scooped gold in the under 46kg category, where all 14 competitors were born in 2005/06.

His father Stewart told the Chorley Guardian that Jamie was “delighted” at his victory and he, his mum Carolyn and 15-year-old sister Jessica are very proud of the young champ as he was up against fighters from all over the UK.

“This was the biggest competition he has competed in so far, complete with an opening ceremony and bagpipes,” said Stewart, who is a professional Tuba player.

“He didn’t expect to win but he is delighted and his dream is now to win an Olympic gold medal.”