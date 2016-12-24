Probe into resort flats blaze

Blackpool police and fire officers are investigating after a suspicious fire at a block of flats.

​A 999 call was received reporting a fire in a ​three​-storey block of flats ​in Argosy Avenue, Grange Park, last night.

Three fire engines and crews responded and firefighters established that all occupants had got outside, although two men were suffering from the effects of breathing smoke and were attended to by paramedics.

The fire was in a communal area and firefighters extinguished it using a hosereel jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Initial findings suggest it may have been started deliberately.

Watch manager Warren Topp said the blaze was situated in the only exit route and the consequences could have been serious.