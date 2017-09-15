Primary school evacuated after small fire in cabin

A South Ribble Primary school was evacuated after a small fire started in a contractor's cabin, say fire services.

Fire crews from Penwortham were called out to Little Hoole primary school in Walmer Bridge at around 9.45am on September 15.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to a small fire in a shipping container at a primary school that is currently being used as a contractor's office.

"The children at the school were evacuated as a precaution but the fire was contained to the container.

"We used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and were on the scene for around half an hour.

Fire services say that nobody was injured during the incident which is being treated as accidental.

Head teacher Daniel Stammers praised the pupils and staff for their efficient evacuation of the building.

He said: "We had a very small incident in a cabin which is isolated from the school.

"When we saw the smoke coming from the cabin we evacuated the school as safety measure.

"I have to say we were very pleased with how the children behaved especially the reception children who have only been here for a couple of weeks.

"The staff were brilliant at getting the children out and their safety was paramount throughout.

"Fire engines were out within 10 minutes and there was very little disruption to our school day."