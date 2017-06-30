Preston workers take on Tough Mudder for St Catherine's Hospice

Four managers battled through a muddy obstacle course in memory of a former colleague.

Robbie Ferguson, Dan Callaghan, Jody Lowe, and Michael Quinn, who work at Zip Water UK, took part in Tough Mudder Scotland, raising money for St Catherine’s Hospice, where their co-worker John Phillips, of Preston, was cared for before he died in January this year, aged 68.

The Zip foursome, who were joined by Tracy Shortt, showroom manager at City Plumbing Supplies, have raised £480 so far for St Catherine’s Hospice, surpassing their £450 target.

Robbie said: “After the success of last year’s Tough Mudder, we decided to take on the challenge again. But this time around, we wanted raise some money in memory of the sudden and sad loss of our former colleague John. St Catherine’s Hospice helped and supported John and his family during his illness.

“We not only raised a fantastic amount for the charity, but the event was great for team building. We worked together to help not just our friends and colleagues taking part, but the other mudders too.”

Dan added: “Last year we trained extremely hard and put a lot of pressure on ourselves. This year we decided to enjoy it and make more of the experience. We gave it our all, but at the same time stuck together as a team from the start and laughed pretty much all of the way through, even during the real tough obstacles.”

Fund-raiser at St Catherine’s Hospice, Emma Jacovelli, said: “It’s great to hear that the team enjoyed their Tough Mudder challenge – they worked really hard and raised nearly £500 for the charity, which is fantastic.

“We’d like to thank them for their amazing efforts – without such backing from our communities and corporate supporters, St Catherine’s simply wouldn’t be able to continue providing such valuable end-of-life care to people like John.”

To make a donation for this year’s efforts, visit http://www.justgiving.com/Daniel-Callaghan8.