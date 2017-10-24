Preston theatre group devastated by equipment theft

A fund-raising effort has been launched to help out a Preston theatre company targeted by callous thieves.

City-based Certain Curtain were travelling back from a show in Hull when they had £6k of equipment pilfered from their van.

Certain Curtain's van lock was drilled into by thieves

After parking up at a retail park in Leeds, the brazen offenders drilled through a lock and emptied the vehicle within a matter of minutes.

Company member and actor Claire Moore said: “We were on a real high, coming home after the show. It’s a terrible feeling to know that after 30 years of serving the community, people who do nothing but harm to the community can get away with this.”

In addition to the vital sound and lighting equipment, Claire’s handbag and writer John Woudberg’s heart medication was taken.

John said: “We are absolutely devastated. They’ve basically stolen our livelihood.

“We parked up to stretch our legs and a gang of men pulled up beside us. We thought they were workmen, so thought nothing of it.

“We returned minutes later to find they’d drilled out the driver’s side lock and taken everything of any value.”

The travelling company - based at Oyston Mill - has been touring the country for decades performing thought-provoking dramatic pieces raising awareness of issues such as domestic violence.

Friends have set up a fund-raising page to help the company out with fears they may not be able to fulfil their bookings in the lead up to Christmas.

The incident is being investigated by West Yorkshire Police.

Claire said: "Drivers need to be aware. These gangs can get into a vehicle in seconds. We have no option but to leave our equipment in our vehicle when we tour, often overnight but we would advise people never to do it. Christmas is coming and the thieves are out, in force. You never think it can happen to you until it does."

John added: “We are a not-for-profit company, operating without any revenue funding, so times are tough as it is. We are hard-working people. We simply cannot afford to replace this equipment.”

• Certain Curtain has a fund-raising page set up on www.gofundme.com