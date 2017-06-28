Preston Street Pastors complete 100 patrols

A group of volunteers who speak to youngsters in the community are celebrating after completing ‘100 walks.’

A group of volunteers who speak to youngsters in the community are celebrating after completing ‘100 walks.’

Ian Higginbotham, Nina Woodfield, Gavin Kenworthy and Derek Prout, who are all members of Preston Street Pastors, have amassed 100 patrols to reach out to young and vulnerable communities to prevent anti-social behaviour.

Street Pastors are trained volunteers from local churches and they patrol from 8pm to midnight on Friday nights in the St Matthew’s / New Hall Lane area of Preston. Spending time with young people on the estates, they call into the shops, takeaways, pubs and clubs to chat with local people.

On Saturday nights they patrol from 10.30pm to 3.30am in city centre, ensuring the homeless are looked after and know where to go to find help; and we spend time with young people enjoying a night out in the pubs & clubs – helping everyone to stay safe.

Gavin Kenworthy, who leads one of the City Centre teams, said: “I love being a Street Pastor because it allows me to show people on the streets of Preston that there is a God who cares and loves everyone no matter what their personal circumstances may be. We are there to care for, listen to and help people who are out on the streets.”

The pastors are supported by local churches and community groups in partnership with the police, local council and other agencies.