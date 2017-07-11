Preston sex offender jailed

A Preston man who breached his Sexual Harm Prevention Order has been jailed for almost two years.

David Dinsdale, 55, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court on July 3 to breaching his court order, possession of indecent images and possession of extreme images.

He was sentenced on Friday, July 7 to 23 months imprisonment for 11 counts of making and possessing of indecent images of a child and extreme images, breach of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order and breach of his suspended sentence.

A destruction order was granted for items seized and he was placed on the sex offender register for 10 years.

Dinsdale was given the Prevention Order and suspended sentence following a previous conviction for possession of indecent images in March 2016.

In June 2016, as part of his management, community specialist officers attended his home address and established his computer history was found to have been cleared, breaching the conditions of the order. Examination of the computer recovered further offences including indecent images of children.

He was brought before the courts and has now started his sentence.

DC David Hanna of Preston’s Public Protection Unit said, “Dinsdale had shown complete disregard for the order and had ignored the conditions placed upon him by continuing in his behaviour. I am pleased that the courts have seen fit to issue him with an immediate custodial sentence.”