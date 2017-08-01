Preston’s Youth Zone ‘brand’ set to be revealed

A landmark step in the development of Preston’s multi-million pound Youth Zone will take place later this month as the venue’s “brand” will be revealed.

Youngsters have been voting in recent weeks about whether the £6.9m unit will be called The Hub or The Quad.

Bosses at On Side – the charity behind the nationally renowned Youth Zone projects – said more than 3,000 votes had been registered to date and a grand reveal event is being planned for later in August.

The two options were suggested by a development group formed by youngsters from across the city, working alongside design agency The Chase.

A spokesman for On Side said: “The process has seen hundreds of young people from schools, colleges and community organisations across Preston put forward proposed names for the Youth Zone.

“This has been narrowed down to just two names. Our youth engagement workers have then been encouraging thousands of youngsters to register their vote.”

The city’s Youth Zone will be part of the larger bus station site £23m redevelopment that will see the concourse area opened out as a public square.

The works are being completed in four stages so that the station can remain open throughout the renovation phase. The second stage has been recently finished.

The separate Youth Zone building (pictured) is set to open in early 2019.

It is tabled to include a football pitch, climbing wall, music, dance and art facilities.