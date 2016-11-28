Preston’s parking gift for Christmas shoppers

The city of Preston has created a gift for motorists which it hopes will attract shoppers to its stores in the run up to Christmas.

Its jingle tills offer is to provide free parking on five car parks at set times over the Xmas period.

Organisers of the initiative hope it will prove as popular as last Saturday’s lights switch-on as shoppers decide where to go on Yuletide shopping sprees.

Mark Whittle from Preston BID (Business Improvement District) said: “We’re asking people to support Preston and the local business community over the festive period whilst enjoying what the city has on offer.”

He continued: “The city centre boasts national brands, a superior range of independent shops and an abundance of great restaurants, cafes and bars. Preston offers everything you could wish for at Christmas.”

The free parking spot are as follows: Lancashire County Council’s Arthur Street car park will offer free parking each Saturday and Sunday from December 3 until December 18.

St George’s Shopping Centre car park will offer free late night and some Sunday parking on selected dates.

There will be free parking from 5pm on December 7,8,14,15,20,21,22 and 23rd. On Sundays December 4,11 and 18 there will be up to three hours free parking.

The Fishergate Centre car park will offer free parking from 5pm on Nov. 30, December 1,7,8,14,15,21 and 22nd. On Monday Dec. 12, Tuesday Dec. 13, Friday Dec. 16 and Saturday Dec.17 there will be free parking until 7pm. On Monday Dec. 19, Tuesday Dec. 20 and Friday Dec. 23rd parking will be free until 8pm.

UCLan has free parking until January 2 at its Victoria 2 and Leighton Street car parks until 9pm on weekdays, to 7pm on Saturdays and until 6pm on Sundays.